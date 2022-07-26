Death of man found in burnt house deemed homicide, 1 charged

Charges have been laid in the death of a man in Edmonton in January.

Emergency crews were called to a fire at a home at 118 Avenue and 79 Street around 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 23.

A body was found inside the home, and investigators deemed the blaze suspicious.

An autopsy completed on Jan. 25 identified the victim as Thomas Richard Russell, 32.

Additional testing on the body has since been done, and Russell’s death has been classified a homicide.

On July 7, Kody Shortneck, 28, was arrested and charged with kidnapping with a firearm, manslaughter with a firearm, interfere with a dead body, and arson.

Police are still investigating. Anyone with information about Russell’s death is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.