Death of man found in burnt house deemed homicide, 1 charged

Death of man found in burnt house deemed homicide, 1 charged

The body of a man was found after a house fire in northeast Edmonton. Jan. 26, 2022. (Brandon Lynch/CTV News Edmonton) The body of a man was found after a house fire in northeast Edmonton. Jan. 26, 2022. (Brandon Lynch/CTV News Edmonton)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island