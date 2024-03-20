Death of security guard in downtown Edmonton parkade non-criminal: police

The death of a security guard at an Edmonton parkade has been deemed non-criminal.

Police were called to an altercation between a man and a security guard at the HSBC building parkade at 101 Street and 102 Avenue around 5:50 a.m. on Feb. 20.

According to police, the man was breaking into vehicles before the fight.

When police arrived, they found the security guard in medical distress, and the man had left the area.

The 58-year-old guard was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy on the guard on Feb. 22 was inconclusive, but police say since then it has been determined that his death is non-criminal.

The 30-year-old man that was in custody in relation to the incident was charged with mischief under $5,000, possession of break-in instruments, and failing to comply with a probation order.