EDMONTON -- Wood Buffalo RCMP are investigating the suspicious death of a woman outside a home in Fort McMurray.

Police were called to the home on Christmas Day at approximately 10:40 a.m. and found the woman outside.

Mounties, along with the office of the Chief Medical Examiner, continue to investigate the circumstances that led to the death of Audrey Bignose, 49, of Fort McMurray.

They are seeking anyone with information about the activities of Bignose between Dec. 24 and the morning of Dec. 25.

Anyone with information about Bignose’s death is asked to call Wood Buffalo RCMP at 780-788-4040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.