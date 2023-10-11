Edmonton

    • Death of woman in west Edmonton apartment under investigation

    Police responded to a west Edmonton building on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023. (Evan Klippenstein/CTV News Edmonton) Police responded to a west Edmonton building on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023. (Evan Klippenstein/CTV News Edmonton)

    A woman is dead after a "weapons complaint" at a west Edmonton apartment building on Wednesday morning.

    Emergency crews were called to the building at 15616 100 Ave. around 5 a.m..

    A woman was found at the scene with serious, life-threatening injuries, the Edmonton Police Service said.

    Paramedics attempted to save her, but she died at the scene.

    The homicide unit has now taken over the investigation.

    A resident told CTV News Edmonton there's been "fighting every day" the last couple of weeks.

    "It started at about 1:30 a.m. Fighting, fighting, screaming, yelling," Eric said. 

    Police taped off a building in west Edmonton on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023. (Evan Klippenstein/CTV News Edmonton)

    A shattered window could be seen on Wednesday morning in a ground-level suite next to the building's front door.

    Police are asking anyone with information about the death to call them at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

    With files from CTV News Edmonton's Evan Klippenstein

