EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Death of woman northwest of Edmonton a homicide: RCMP

    An ambulance is seen in this file photo. (Dave Mitchell/CTV News Edmonton) An ambulance is seen in this file photo. (Dave Mitchell/CTV News Edmonton)
    Share

    Mounties are investigating the death of a woman on the Alexander First Nation northwest of Edmonton earlier this month.

    Emergency crews were called to a home on the First Nation at 2:30 p.m. on May 5 for a report of a woman in medical distress.

    The woman was taken to hospital by EMS where she was pronounced dead.

    An autopsy found her death was a homicide, but the cause has not been released.

    Anyone with information is asked to call Morinville RCMP at 780-939-1600 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

    Alexander First Nation is about 55 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News