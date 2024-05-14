Death of woman northwest of Edmonton a homicide: RCMP

Mounties are investigating the death of a woman on the Alexander First Nation northwest of Edmonton earlier this month.

Emergency crews were called to a home on the First Nation at 2:30 p.m. on May 5 for a report of a woman in medical distress.

The woman was taken to hospital by EMS where she was pronounced dead.

An autopsy found her death was a homicide, but the cause has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Morinville RCMP at 780-939-1600 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Alexander First Nation is about 55 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.