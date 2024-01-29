Death on Samson Cree Nation suspicious: RCMP

EDMONTON
    The circumstances of a death over the weekend on Samson Cree Nation are suspicious, say investigating police.

    Someone called police to report an injured person on 6 Mile Road, north of Highway 611, on Sunday around 11:30 a.m.

    Emergency responders took him to hospital but he was pronounced dead there.

    Alberta RCMP's Major Crimes Unit is investigating and an autopsy was scheduled for Monday.

    Mounties did not release the name or age of the male victim. 

