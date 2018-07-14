Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Deaths in Blue Quill neighbourhood deemed murder-suicide
Two people were found dead inside a home in the Blue Quill neighbourhood Thursday afternoon.
Published Saturday, July 14, 2018 3:48PM MDT
Autopsies revealed the two people found dead inside a southwest Edmonton residence were involved in a murder-suicide.
Edmonton police responded to a check on welfare call in the Blue Quill neighbourhood at approximately 3:30 p.m. Upon arrival, police found the bodies of the man and woman.
An autopsy determined the death of the 38-year-old woman to be a homicide – the 18th of the year – but the cause remains under investigation. The 35-year-old man’s death was non-criminal, EPS said.
The two were known to each other.
The investigation is closed and charges won’t be laid, police said.