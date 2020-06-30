EDMONTON -- Edmonton City Council will begin debate Tuesday calls from the public to cut its police budget.

A motion sits before council to reexamine systemic racism within Edmonton Police Service.

Of the recommendations proposed in it, the motion asks administration to submit reports by September on the volume of police calls driven by social or public health factors, joint analysis with other Alberta police agencies on the "cracks in the system" that drive higher crime and demand for service, and third-party expert opinions on the push to defund police agencies.

It also asks the EPS budget be frozen in the 2021 budget at this year's level and reformed with data from the above reports, better oversight for peace officers, and advocate the solicitor general to create an independent mechanism to handle all public complaints about police conduct.

The debate will be streamed at 9:30 a.m. on the city's YouTube page.

Edmonton city councillors spent five days listening to more than 140 speakers share their experience with police and ideas for change.

"There are some opportunities to make some policy changes and look at our budget priorities arising from this," Mayor Don Iveson said last Wednesday.

"Whatever we do will not please everybody, that is the one thing I can tell you for sure."

Many called for the EPS budget to be reduced, as has the local Black Lives Matter chapter.

The push across North America for police agencies to be defunded is based on a proposal to reallocate public dollars to social and community services.

Toronto's mayor recently passed a motion for reform of that city's police department, but rejected a cut to its budget. The council said instead of a 10 per cent – or $107-million – budget cut, it was choosing a more incremental approach that implements mental health call response that doesn't use weapons or violence, a police budget breakdown to review what cost savings could be found and invested in community services, and to equip all officers with body-worn cameras by New Year's Day.

The motion before Edmonton city council asks how many police calls could be responded to through existing programs like REACH's 24/7 Crisis Diversion program or new programs.

EPS has pointed out that it already has a dedicated program that pairs officers with mental health professionals. The Police and Crisis Team unit is a partnership between police and Alberta Health Services that was started in 2004.

EPS' budget, expected to grow to $388 million in 2021, remains the city's largest expense, taking up nearly 15 per cent of the city's operating expenses.

Black Lives Matter has petitioned Edmonton city council to disapprove an increase to the EPS budget and redirect a $75-million boost to affordable housing and mental health programming, free public transit and community organizations that support marginalized people.

With files from CTVNews.ca