

CTV Edmonton





A decision is expected this afternoon in the case of an Edmonton man accused of breaking a woman’s arms with a crowbar in a fit of road rage.

Jared Eliasson pleaded not-guilty to charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault and possession of an offensive weapon dangerous to the public in connection with an assault that happened two years ago.

Chelsea Schendzierlorz, who was 34 in 2017, had both of her arms broken after a man followed her home early in the morning on Mar. 7, 2017 after she honked at him for blocking an intersection with his vehicle.

Earlier this week, Schendzierlorz told the court that Eliasson held up a weapon and hit her on both of her arms while he yelled “Die b**** die.”

The judge only trial was only expected to last one week.

With files from Dan Grummett