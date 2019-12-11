EDMONTON -- A decision by the Court of Appeal in the Travis Vader case is expected to be released after 10 a.m. Thursday.

Vader appealed his life sentence in the deaths of Lyle and Marie McCann in an Edmonton courtroom Tuesday.

Vader’s lawyer Nathan Whitling told the court that the sentencing judge, Justice Denny Thomas, was wrong in sentencing Vader to a life sentence for the deaths of St. Albert couple Lyle and Marie McCann.

Whitling is looking for a sentence in the range of eight to 12 years.

Vader could be eligible for parole as early as the spring of 2021 due to credit for his more than four years already served in custody.