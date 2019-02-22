Alberta Party Leader Stephen Mandel will have to wait one more week to see if he can run in the upcoming provincial election.

The former Edmonton mayor was in court Friday to appeal Election Alberta’s decision to ban him from running for office for five years after he was late submitting financial paperwork in 2018.

The judge delayed the decision on Mandel’s appeal until next week.

“It’s fine,” Mandel said outside the courts. “Our lawyers presented their case, judges heard, and we get a decision next week, and we believe we have a very strong case and the decision will go out way.”

Mandel’s lawyer said the Edmonton-McClung candidate submitted the documents 15 days late, but argued the process was transparent.

The lawyer also said, as Mandel revealed a day after the ban was announced, that his chief financial officer was sick around the time the return had to be submitted.

Brian Heidecker, Mandel’s CFO, said his “incapacity and inability to work during this period” contributed to the delay.

Another five Alberta Party members face the same five-year suspension.

With files from CTV Edmonton’s Sarah Plowman