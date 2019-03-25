

CTV Edmonton





Omar Khadr will find out today if his war crimes sentence will be declared expired.

An Edmonton judge is expected to hand down a decision on the former Guantanamo Bay prisoner this morning.

The eight-year sentence imposed in 2010 would have ended last October had Khadr remained in custody, but the clock stopped ticking when a judge freed him on bail in 2015 pending his appeal of his military conviction.

His lawyer told the court that Khadr has served more than seven years in custody and on bail. The application asks the judge to place Khadr under conditional supervision for one day, and then declare his sentence served.

The Crown has argued Khadr should serve the remainder of his sentence in the community.