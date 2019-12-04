EDMONTON -- A Sherwood Park company is getting in the howl-iday spirit by selling matching sweaters for dogs and their owners.

The start-up, famjamjams, started in Oct. 2019, and has sold hundreds of products in Canada and the United States.

The company was formed after owner Lindsay Marshall and her husband wanted to take a family Christmas photo in flannel shirts, but found it difficult to find a matching pattern for their dogs.

Marshall says after the family photo was her most liked and commented-on post, she realized that there were other people that want to twin with their dogs as well.

This year there are three different designs to choose from for matching human and dog sweaters.

The sweaters are available for purchase on the famjamjam website.