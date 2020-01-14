EDMONTON -- Numerous spots in Alberta hit the -40s this morning. Edmonton and area slipped into the mid -30s.

Wind was (thankfully) fairly light in most areas. However, a few locations were reporting wind speeds up around 20 km/h.

Lloydminster had a -51 wind chill this morning!

High Level was gusting to 35 km/h wind and had a wind chill of -45.

Wind should be 5-10 km/h through most of today in the Edmonton region.

That's enough for a bit of wind chill. But, don't expect windy conditions over the next few days.

Don't expect much of a warm-up either. Temperatures will be in the -25 to -30 range for highs today, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Morning lows will be in the -30s over the next few mornings.

Occasional wind chills in the -40s will make frostbite possible on exposed skin in as little at 5 to 10 minutes.

So, even as we get acclimatized to this deep freeze later this week, take that risk seriously.

Milder air returns early next week with temperatures climbing back into single digits by Monday.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today – Mainly sunny. Wind chill in -40s this morning.

High: -29

Tonight - Mainly clear.

9pm: -33

Wednesday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -36

Afternoon High: -30

10pm: -37

Increasing cloud with a 40% chance of flurries overnight.

Temperature rising overnight.

Thursday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of flurries.

Morning: -32

Afternoon High: -27

Friday - Cloudy morning. Clearing in afternoon.

Morning Low: -30

Afternoon High: -25

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -33

Afternoon High: -23