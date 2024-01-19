Deep Freeze hits Alberta Avenue Saturday during city's first festival of 2024

EDMONTON
    Performers warm up by the fire at the 2024 Deep Freeze winter festival on Jan. 20. (John Hanson/CTV News Edmonton) Performers warm up by the fire at the 2024 Deep Freeze winter festival on Jan. 20. (John Hanson/CTV News Edmonton)
    Organizers said it was the perfect temperature Saturday for the start of the Deep Freeze winter festival on Alberta Avenue.

    "It's beautiful, feels like you're in a little snow globe village today and we couldn't have asked for better weather," said Deep Freeze artistic director Christy Morin.

    The festival is the first of the year and takes place on the avenue between 90 and 95 Street.

    This year's event will celebrate Alberta's roots with an "Under the Toad Stools" theme.

    Performers can be seen at Deep Freeze: A Byzantine Winter Festival on Jan. 20, 2024. (John Hanson/CTV News Edmonton)The festival includes music, arts and treats from a number of cultures: Ukrainian, French Canadian, Franco African, Indigenous, Latin American and Asian.

    "The avenue is full of activity, from ice slides to three-on-three ice hockey, to hot dog roasts, ice carvings," Morin said. "The deep freezer races are happening … It's just a beautiful day to be out."

    The festival will run until 10 p.m. Saturday. It reopens Sunday at noon and wraps up at 6 p.m.

