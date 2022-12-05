Deep freeze returns to Edmonton as extreme cold warning comes into effect

An Extreme Cold Warning is in effect for most of central and northern Alberta, including the City of Edmonton and surrounding areas.

Temperatures will drop into the -30s overnight and into Tuesday morning with the potential for one or two spots to get close to -40.

Wind is expected to be light through the morning hours. However, even a 5 to 10 km/h wind could produce dangerously cold wind chills in the -40s. Check your local conditions before heading out and be prepared to cut short any outdoor activities.

In the city, wind chill near -30 are anticipated overnight with temperatures hitting -30 (and possibly even a few degrees colder) Tuesday morning.

Wind will pick up to around 10 km/h by midday and through the afternoon. So, wind chills near -35 are likely around noon and wind chills in the -30s are expected Tuesday afternoon.

Wind chills in the -30s can produce frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10-30 minutes, while -40s wind chill can produce frostbite in as little as 5 to 10 minutes.

This is will be short-live deep freeze as temperatures start to climb Tuesday night. Edmonton should be up around -12 by Wednesday morning and in the -2 range by Wednesday afternoon.