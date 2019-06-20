

The Government of Alberta is going to the Alberta Court of Appeal to challenge the federal carbon tax.

Justice Minister Doug Schweitzer made the announcement Thursday, making Alberta the fourth province to do so.

“Imposing a federal carbon tax on Albertans constitutes federal interference with our constitutional authority to make policy decisions within our own jurisdiction,” Schweitzer said.

Federal Environment Minister Catherine McKenna announced the federal carbon tax will be imposed on Alberta on Jan. 1, 2020 after the UCP government repealed Alberta’s provincial carbon tax.

The Alberta government argues that a price on pollution is outside of federal jurisdiction.

“Provinces are perfectly capable of finding local solutions to address climate change without the heavy handed intrusion of the federal government,” he said.