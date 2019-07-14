Some passengers were stranded in Edmonton's river valley for hours—and others overnight—when the Edmonton Queen was unable to return to its dock Saturday evening.

The riverboat was forced to hold its position near Accidental Beach after several failed attempts to return to Rafters' Landing, where it was scheduled to dock at 10:30 p.m.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services was called, and with three rescue boats in the North Saskatchewan River, began unloading groups of people from the ferry.

"They're going against the current tonight, and it's moving pretty swiftly," Sarah Jackson, City of Edmonton senior communications advisor, said at the scene around midnight.

"They're going to offload about 100 people right now, six to seven per boat, and they're going to see if that will allow the boat to move through the current with few less people," Jackson added.

The riverboat was carrying more than 300 passengers, 149 of whom were offloaded by 2:31 a.m.

"It is what it is," passenger Lori Anthony told CTV News Edmonton.

She and fellow passenger Brad Holmes were evacuated around 1:30 a.m. He added, "No one was really panicking or anything. Everyone was just kind of hanging out."

"Definitely a boat ride to remember," Anthony said.

"The bars were still open, so no one was too worried about it," Holmes laughed.

Two hours later, 90 per cent of the boat had been evacuated, and officials said the new plan was to attempt again to dock in the morning, when the current is slower.

River Queen had not made its way back to Rafters' Landing by Sunday morning, and was seen resting at 11 a.m. east of its home.

This is a developing story. Information will be updated as it becomes available.