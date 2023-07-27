'Definition of a predator': Edmonton man accused of sexually assaulting homeless women

Edmonton police have charged a 60-year-old Edmonton man in connection with two sexual assaults against women, and investigators believe there may be more victims.

In January 2023, police launched an investigation into sexual assaults against homeless women after receiving a report that a man was approaching women near homeless shelters, bringing them back to his home, confining them and sexually assaulting them.

A police spokesperson says two such incidents were identified, one in July 2015 and another in December 2022.

Donald Burnett, 60, was identified as a suspect in the assaults and investigators sent out a warning to local shelters.

On May 10, Burnett was arrested and charged with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of forcible confinement.

He was released on July 19 on several conditions, including that he may not go to Hope Mission, Bissell Centre, and the Christian Care Centre, or have any female other than his sureties in his home or vehicle.

He must also abide by a curfew between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.

As a result of his release, police say they're issuing a warning to the community about Burnett, calling him a predator.

"There's no other way of putting it, where a person picks a vulnerable person who already is in need of help from many agencies in our city and preys on them by giving them false hope and taking them home, where he sexually assaults them, so yes. I think that’s the definition of a predator," said Sgt. Harry Grewal of the EPS sexual assault section.

Burnett is described as a white male, 5'6" tall and weighs approximately 230 lb. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

He drives a silver 2008 Dodge Caravan and is known to go by the names Don or Donald Davidson.

Police have not released a photo of Burnett, saying it could jeopardize their investigation, but staff at local social agencies and shelters say they're aware of Burnett and know what he looks like.

A spokesperson for the Bissell Centre says it shows why housing is so important.

"Imagine living in perpetual fear for the safety of your life. It's inhumane, no one deserves to live like that, and you know housing is not a luxury, it is something that is absolutely critical," said Nivedita Kunjur.

Anyone who believes they may have been victimized by Burnett is asked to come forward to police by calling 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.