Delays expected on highway north of Edmonton after 2-vehicle crash: RCMP
Published Wednesday, March 24, 2021 11:07AM MDT
RCMP (File - Sean Amato/CTV News)
EDMONTON -- Mounties are at the scene of a two-vehicle crash on a highway north of Edmonton Wednesday morning.
Delays are expected in the area of Highway 18 near Range Road 242, east of Clyde, Alta., Westlock RCMP said.
"Motorists are asked to travel with caution as delays are expected in the area and drive according to road conditions," Mounties added.
More to come…