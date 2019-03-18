

CTV Edmonton





Stony Plain and Spruce Grove RCMP is asking drivers to use other routes after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 16A eastbound, just west of Highway 60.

Police say a portion of the eastbound lane is covered by standing water, and they expect delays for several hours until the highway is cleared.

Drivers are asked to use Highway 16 as an alternate route.

Police have not provided any information about injuries in the crash.