In an effort to strengthen transparency, accountability and trust in police, Alberta's UCP government promised Tuesday to mandate body-worn cameras for all law-enforcement officers.

It's not yet clear how much it will cost or when it will happen, but the province's public safety and emergency services minister said the government has a working group looking into the details.

"The demand for transparency has never been more clear," Mike Ellis told reporters at an announcement.

"The desire for policing services to be committed to ensuring that they are worthy of the trust that we put in them to protect the public is high."

The cameras will be attached to officers chests or heads and will have microphones and internal data storage.

Alberta would be the first province to mandate cameras for all officers.

Calgary started using body-worn cameras on all patrol and traffic section officers, as well as some frontline officers, in April 2019. Ellis said he believes some RCMP officers are also wearing cameras.

"Mandating the use of body-worn cameras will help strengthen public safety by documenting the behaviour of the police in public, collecting better evidence and improving our approach to resolving complex complaints," he told reporters.

"Quicker and easier court cases" is also a benefit, Ellis said.

Dean LaGrange, chief of the Camrose Police Service, said in-car video is already being used there. He applauded the announcement as a "step further."

Edmonton's Police Chief Dale McFee said his officers are also happy to wear cameras.

"Increasing transparency and legitimacy in cameras is something that we've supported and we'll always support. Our association and our members welcome that," McFee said.

"If you don't have this transparency, what happens is you get snapshots of video, whether it's off a cell phone, whether it's off different cameras that only portray a picture of it."

The province will also work with the privacy commissioner during the process.

A three-year study completed in 2014 in Edmonton pegged the cost of cameras at $1,000 each as well as "very significant cost" for data management.

McFee said technology has improved vastly since the study was done.

Ellis would not give a clear timeline for the initiative but said he plans to get a draft from the working group in the "next three or four months," which would be after a May election.