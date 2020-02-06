Demolition of Baccarat Casino expected to take about a month
Published Thursday, February 6, 2020 8:53AM MST Last Updated Thursday, February 6, 2020 10:48AM MST
Demolition of the Baccarat Casino started on Feb. 6, 2019. (Amanda Anderson/CTV News Edmonton)
EDMONTON -- Crews started to tear down the Baccarat Casino in downtown Edmonton on Thursday.
Demolition of the building at 104 Avenue and 101 Street started at 10:15 a.m. and is expected to take a month.
The Oilers Entertainment Group plans to use the land for parking in the short term, with long term plans to redevelop the area for residential use.
