Derek Ryan’s first career hat trick leads Oilers over Florida, 4-3

SUNRISE, Fla. -

Derek Ryan got his first NHL hat trick as the Edmonton Oilers snapped their two-game losing streak, beating the Florida Panthers 4-3 on Saturday.

After goalie Mikko Koskinen denied Mason Marchment’s shot on a 3-on-1 break near the end of the second period, Ryan tapped in a pass from Evander Kane for the hat trick and a 4-2 lead.

Leon Draisaitl netted his team-leading 36th goal, and Connor McDavid had two assists for Edmonton, which is 6-2 under new coach Jay Woodcroft.

Koskinen made 44 saves, including a key point-blank stop of Carter Verhaeghe on a breakaway midway through the third period, and a glove save on Aleksander Barkov with 4:22 remaining.

Barkov scored twice, Anton Lundell produced a goal, and Anthony Duclair had two assists for the Panthers, who have lost three consecutive games for the second time this season. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 18 shots.

In their first meeting in South Florida since February 2020, Edmonton’s offense could not get on track early and did not have its first shot until McDavid put one on goal at 9:43.

But 31 seconds later Ryan put the visitors up 1-0 when he finished an odd-man rush, taking a pass from Warren Foegele and beating Bobrovsky.