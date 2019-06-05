

CTV Edmonton





Downtown Edmonton could soon be growing to the north. Qualico Developments unveiled their plans for another portion of their Stationlands project to the Edmonton Design Committee on Tuesday night.

Stationlands is the parcel of land where EPCOR Tower was built in 2007 at the corner of 104 Street and 101 Avenue. The next step is to build 430 residential units on the land just North of EPCOR’s headquarters.

Representatives from both Qualico and the architectural firm planning a new high rise and adjoining midrise tower say it will incorporate green space, art exhibits and water features.

They showed a model to the Edmonton Design Committee on Tuesday night that appeared to show the highest portion of the residential structures at approximately 24 storeys, emphasizing a corridor between the EPCOR Tower and the living units.

The Edmonton Design Committee provides recommendations to developers like Qualico as well as to the City of Edmonton regarding projects that are going through the process of applying for development permits.

It is not yet known when Qualico hopes to proceed with this latest phase.