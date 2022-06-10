Despite Oilers loss, championship drives continue for Edmonton Oil Kings and Stingers

While the Edmonton Oilers will not be bringing home the Stanley Cup this season, the city still has other teams competing for championships.

The Oil Kings are one win away from a Western Hockey League (WHL) title after taking a commanding 3-1 series lead on Thursday evening.

After a tight back and forth game, Logan Dowhaniuk scored with only four seconds left in regulation time for the Oil Kings to come out ahead 3-2 from the Seattle Thunderbirds.

Now the team can win it all on Saturday evening on home ice.

"These are good times for us," said Brad Lauer, Oil Kings head coach. "These are exciting times for our league. These are exciting times for our organization, exciting times for our kids to be able to do it."

Rogers Place underwent a makeover to help mark the momentous occasion, with the Oil Kings logo featured on centre ice.

"For junior hockey, to get your logo on this type of ice surface is pretty cool," said Daniel Troiani, Oil King's business operations.

"We've punched in the crowns onto the red line," he added. "It's gonna give it a bit of a different look than an Oilers game night, and hopefully, it comes with the trophy on the right side."

Before the Oilers' elimination from the NHL playoffs, the team expected around 8,000 fans to enjoy the final game.

In the last two days, nearly 5,000 more tickets have been sold.

"The city has been tremendous, and I think tomorrow night, this is going to be a very loud building," Troiani said.

The success doesn't end there, with the Edmonton Stingers off to a strong start to their season with the goal of defending back-to-back Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) titles.

Reed Clarke, Edmonton Stingers president, says the city is ready for another championship.

"That Oilers run has really got everybody back out to enjoy sports," Clarke told CTV News Edmonton. "We want to take advantage of that and roll right into our season."

Get ready for Wiener Wednesdays! 🌭



Wiener Wednesdays are back at our home games! On June 8th and 15th fans will get unlimited $2 hotdogs 🔥



Don’t go hungry! Buy your tickets now 🎟



🔗 https://t.co/gpRB4CKmsw #FeelTheBuzz #OurGame pic.twitter.com/AdjqxBQapQ — Edmonton Stingers (@ED_Stingers) June 6, 2022

"They wanna see that we want to represent the city of champions, and we're just building on the momentum we've had the last couple years," Clarke said.

The basketball team is tied for first place in the league with the Hamilton Honey Badgers after four wins and one loss.

"It's a quick game and it's exciting," he added. "This is the best sporting experience you'll find in Edmonton this summer. I guarantee you that."

"It's not just basketball," said Mike Morreale, CEBL commissioner and CEO. "It's the entertainment package with it and the fun and the experience. You come to a Stingers game, I hope you come back again."