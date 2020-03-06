EDMONTON -- Premier Jason Kenney will reveal details of his government's capital plan at an Edmonton-area elementary school Friday morning.

Kenney and Infrastructure Minister Prasad Panda will make the announcement at 9:30 a.m. at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Academy in Morinville, 30 kilometres north of Alberta's capital city.

The government has said it will make investments that spur jobs and economic growth, and pledged an average of $6.4 billion per year to infrastructure projects.

The largest chunk, $5.6 billion or 32 per cent of the capital plan, is to be dedicated for "direct municipal support" over 2020-23. Roads, sewers and public transit are expected to receive some of that funding.

Another $2.7 billion was earmarked for maintenance and renewal of public infrastructure, $2.5 billion for health facilities, and $1.5 billion for schools.