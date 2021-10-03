Detectives investigate Sunday morning death in Whyte Avenue area

EDMONTON -

Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a male in the Whyte Avenue area.

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) says officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area of 81 Avenue and 104 Street around 2:18 a.m. Sunday.

Officers found an injured male on the street who later died on scene.

While on scene, police say they observed a suspect vehicle fleeing the scene. According to the EPS, three people were taken into custody after the vehicle was located in the area of 9 Avenue and 156 Street.

No further details were available from police.