One of two people seriously injured in a collision south of Grande Prairie Sunday morning was airlifted to hospital, RCMP say.

A semi and another vehicle crashed on Highway 40, about 60 kilometres south of Grande Prairie, early Sunday morning.

Both drivers were seriously injured. One was airlifted to hospital.

Traffic on Highway 40 in the area has been reduced to one lane for both directions of travel until 9 p.m. Sunday night.