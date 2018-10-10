A local developer is hoping to return to 104 Street with a pair of new residential towers.

Reza Mostashari with Langham Developments is confident his third project on the popular street will go ahead. It would be south of Jasper Avenue.

“If you have a good location, the design is strong, the interiors are good,” Mostashari said. “We have a good track record.”

The latest project, dubbed Falcon 1 and 2, includes plans for towers taller than anything Langham Developments has built in the past.

“The towers are going to be 37 and 43 storeys,” Mostashari said. “We are going to start with the north tower, Falcon 1, with 300 condo units, and one floor of retail space.”

Brad Kennedy, the architect on the project told CTV News the condos in this particular development will boast larger balconies than most comparable residential buildings.

“The faceted balconies change on every single floor,” Kennedy said. “As you drive by and as you move from one area to the other, as the sun changes, you’re going to see these balconies change and shift.”

Construction on Falcon 1, the shorter tower, could be ready to start in 2019 – and construction on the first tower could take between 2 and a half to 3 years.

Mostashari is presenting his new vision at a planning and development hearing Wednesday afternoon. The application for a zoning change would allow for the construction of those towers.

