The city is asking for feedback on a proposal by a Toronto-developer that wants to build a 185-metre, “slim” tower next to Hotel Macdonald on Jasper Avenue.

In an application to the city, developer Great Gulf details a 55-storey building that features a residential tower above a commercial base structure and public plaza.

The as-of-yet nameless project would alter the view of the historical hotel from the river and from the street, but Great Gulf told CTV News the location is what made the land attractive in the first place—and that the proposed design mitigates shadow impact and complements Hotel Macdonald.

The company’s hi-rise vice president is expecting some local opposition.

“I think these things are natural conversations to have,” Aaron Knight said of the potential pushback

“(Great Gulf takes) a longer-term view and we think about the future of Edmonton,” he promised. “I think that's sort of a line that will be blurred in time.”

The land is currently a privately-owned green space that was established when a 15-storey building was demolished in the 1980s. However, Underground Pub & Grill owner Lorena Wong told CTV News “it was an awesome green space—but it doesn't get used that much at all.”

Feedback from Tuesday’s open house will be reported back to city council, which will then decide whether to approve the rezoning request.

Although downtown councillor Scott McKeen just voted against a development proposal for Oliver Park, he said he’s open minded about Great Gulf’s idea.

“It'll be interesting to hear what the community's reaction is to it.”

Hotel Macdonald did not provide comment, but will be the host of Tuesday’s public consultation.

With files from Dan Grummett