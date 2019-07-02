The Town of Devon is welcoming its first full-time, daytime firefighters to its Fire Services department.

Captain John Hay and Firefighter Shawn Bartoshewski both began their new positions Tuesday and will provide daytime coverage and fire prevention education.

“Improving the Town’s protective services was a top priority of council as we entered 2019,” said Devon Mayor Ray Ralph.

“We are much better equipped for any emergency situation.”

The town is expected to also gain an additional RCMP officer later this summer.

Devon had a population of 6,578, according to the 2016 census.