A Devon woman, killed on a highway southwest of Edmonton, is being remembered for her dedication to her community.

Amanda Heiber was travelling with her daughter when the vehicle they were in collided with another vehicle late Friday afternoon, CTV News has learned.

STARS air ambulance was dispatched to the serious crash on Highway 19 near Range Road 255.

Heiber was pronounced dead, and her daughter and the driver of the other vehicle were taken to hospital, according to RCMP.

A close friend of Heiber’s told CTV News the daughter has since been released from hospital.

Another friend described Heiber as a dedicated parent volunteer who was always eager to help out.

Heiber was a teacher’s assistant and worked at Robina Baker Elementary School.

She was also involved with Nitro Ratz of Alberta, a drag racing club for kids.

RCMP continue to investigate the cause of the crash.