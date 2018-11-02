RCMP in Devon said a local child had found needles inserted in a number of candy packages after coming home from trick-or-treating on Halloween night.

Police said they received the call just before 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, after a child checking their candy found pins in three of their treats.

“It’s lucky that the child in this incident had the awareness to check the candies prior to them being consumed,” Sgt. Jolene Nason said in a statement. “This is a very alarming occurrence but we want to assure our Devon citizens that this is the anomaly in our community and we are working to solve this.”

Pins – described as straight pins with a curved top – were found in a marshmallow-like candy and Starburst fruit-flavoured chews, and another pin was found in a deflated bag of Cheezies. It’s believed all of the treats came from the same house.

The candy has been seized by police, and an investigation is underway. RCMP said no other incidents were reported in the area, and asked parents to check their children’s treat bags. It is not yet known which home or area the candy came from.