EDMONTON -- The Town of Devon received $13.5 million from the Alberta and federal governments to upgrade the Dale Fisher Arena.

Devon plans to use the funds to twin the arena and enclose the Devon Community Pool, a release on its website says.

"This is a huge win for our community and I would like to thank both the provincial and federal government for supporting us," said Devon Mayor Ray Ralph. "While this facility will benefit our residents and facility user groups, it will also contribute to our continued efforts to bring new development to Devon.”

Based on community feedback, the town will look to add a second sheet of ice, an exercise room and an upper level running track.

Construction could begin as early as spring 2021.