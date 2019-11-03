An Edmonton woman is frustrated after she says she didn't get a warning when a treasure hunt was cancelled.

Gabrielle Battiste and her son bought tickets to Gold Rush in September.

"This was billed as part escape room, part treasure hunt," Battiste said. "He and I love puzzles and we just love solving mysteries."

They waited for the first clue on Friday at 7 p.m., but it never came.

"Did we just get scammed?" Battiste remembers thinking.

Gold Rush, a company from Fort McMurray, sent an email to participants saying a cyberattack on its gaming platform compromised the design phase for future hunts. The company decided to postpone the events, and says it offered participants two options: a refund or the option to play in the spring of 2020.

"If I had the option, I would apply it to a future date, but I haven't been given that option," Battiste said.

In an email to CTV News Edmonton, Gold Rush said it has been contacted by 10-20 concerned customers.

"It appears there are a few who did not receive the cancelation email or it ended up in their junk folder, its (sic) understandable they are very disappointed at this time," the email read.

Gold Rush says it plans to respond to every customer, but that it only has one person monitoring messages.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Amanda Anderson