EDMONTON -- Travellers who arrived to Alberta from the United Kingdom within the past two weeks are asked to get tested for COVID-19.

The Canadian government on Monday stopped all fights from Britain for 72 hours as a new variant of the coronavirus spreads there.

“A variant of COVID-19 has been identified in the United Kingdom with mutations that may cause increased infectivity,” Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said in a release. “No variants with all the same mutations have been identified in Canada to date. Changes in a virus are to be expected, and there is no current evidence that this variant causes more severe disease. Alberta’s current public health measures are effective against it, but we are acting out of an abundance of caution.”

Health Minister Tyler Shandro added Alberta Health Services would contact recent U.K. travellers to book a test.

All travellers are currently required to self-isolate for 14 days when they arrive in Alberta.

People who returned from the U.K. and are participating in the border testing pilot program are also asked to self-isolate even if they tested negative already.