

CTV Edmonton





Manning Drive and 17 Street is closed after a tanker rolled early Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the scene shortly before 5 a.m.

Police have a large area around the scene barricaded as a result of the crash.

Alberta environment says an unknown amount of diesel fuel spilled from the tanker into the ditch.

The Alberta Environment Parks Support and Emergency Response team is onsite to ensure that cleanup efforts meet provincial standards.

Drivers should use other routes.