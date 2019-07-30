A new University of Alberta study is exploring the impact feathers had on dinosaur’s sexual attractiveness and survival.

“Sexual display remains an important function of complex feathers in some birds to this day,” said Scott Persons, lead researcher on the study.

Persons said fossil records have shown feathered dinosaurs in three distinct categories: ones with simple, hair-like feathers for insulation, ones with very specialized feathers close to its wings and tails for gliding, and ones with feathers simply for sexual display.

“Many of these dinosaurs, they’ve got complex feathers, are clearly not able to fly, they were not animals climbing through the trees,” said Persons. “Instead, they were probably originally developing more and more complex feathers for the purposes of being shaken and waggled about in mating dances.”

For modern-day examples, Persons said look to largely ground-dwelling birds like peacocks and turkeys.

“They’ve got these big elaborate fans of complex feathers and have nothing to do with flight, but they are used as display structures.”

Persons said the study helps bridge the gap between feathers working solely as insulation to keep dinosaurs warm, to becoming the complex flight structures we see today.

“That turned out to be a critical innovation because having the ability to fly is undoubtedly something that allowed birds to survive the big extinction that wiped out all other kinds of dinosaurs.”

In general, Persons added that most feathered dinosaurs tended to be small animals due to the feathers function of keeping them warm.

“Tiny animals tend to be more concerned with holding in their body heat than do great big ones.”

Fossils of dinosaurs covered with feathers have been discovered all over the world, including in the Alberta Badlands.