EDMONTON
Edmonton

Direct flights to Houston available in Edmonton starting next year

The Houston, Texas, skyline is shown. (Trace Hudson / Pexels.com) The Houston, Texas, skyline is shown. (Trace Hudson / Pexels.com)
Share

Edmonton International Airport (YEG) has announced more direct flights to the United States starting next spring.

United Airlines will offer non-stop service to Houston, Texas, starting May 2025, with four flights a week in the summer and every day in the winter.

The American airline will also offer direct flights to Chicago, Ill., three times a week from May.

“More flights to more places is our vision at YEG, and we’re fortunate to work with airline partners that share this vision," airport CEO Myron Keehn said in a release. "United Airlines is making it easier than ever to explore, connect and experience the world. From important business connections to diverse cultural experiences, we know our passengers will enjoy these new non-stop offerings at YEG."

Earlier this week, WestJet also announced direct flights to Chicago, as well as Salt Lake City.

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada's tax relief plan: Who gets a cheque?

The Canadian government has unveiled its plans for a sweeping GST/HST pause on select items during the holiday period. The day after the announcement, questions remain on how the whole thing will work.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Calgary

Lethbridge

Saskatoon

Regina

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Barrie

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News