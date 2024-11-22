Direct flights to Houston available in Edmonton starting next year

Edmonton International Airport (YEG) has announced more direct flights to the United States starting next spring.

United Airlines will offer non-stop service to Houston, Texas, starting May 2025, with four flights a week in the summer and every day in the winter.

The American airline will also offer direct flights to Chicago, Ill., three times a week from May.

“More flights to more places is our vision at YEG, and we’re fortunate to work with airline partners that share this vision," airport CEO Myron Keehn said in a release. "United Airlines is making it easier than ever to explore, connect and experience the world. From important business connections to diverse cultural experiences, we know our passengers will enjoy these new non-stop offerings at YEG."

Earlier this week, WestJet also announced direct flights to Chicago, as well as Salt Lake City.