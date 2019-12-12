Broken Crackers

Ingredients:

1 1/3 cups all-purpose, whole wheat, barley or other flour (or a combination)

Fine salt

Finely chopped or dry herbs or spices (optional)

Tiny seeds, such as sesame, caraway or flax (optional)

1/3 cup olive oil or canola oil

1/3 cup water

Flaky salt

Directions:

Put the flour into a bowl, add a big pinch of salt, any finely chopped fresh or dry herbs (rosemary!) or ground or crushed spices (Fennel! Cumin!) you think would be delicious, and a handful of seeds (again, if you want them). Add the oil and water and stir just until the dough comes together. Knead it a few times and let it rest while you preheat the oven to 425 degrees.

Roll the dough out very thin – about 1/8-inch, as evenly as you can – on an ungreased baking sheet. (I often roll them on the bottom of an inverted baking sheet, so that the rim doesn't interfere with my rolling.) Sprinkle with flaky walk and roll again to help it adhere.

Bake for about 15 minutes, or until deep golden. (Watch them carefully toward the end – once they start browning, they darken quickly!) Cool completely and break apart into large pieces.

Makes about six servings.

Papdi Chaat

Ingredients:

PAPDI:

2-3 flour tortillas

canola oil

salt

MINT-CORIANDER CHUTNEY:

A big handful of fresh mint leaves

A big handful of fresh coriander (cilantro)

1 small jalapeño pepper, seeded and chopped

Juice of half a lemon

POTATO AND CHICKPEAS:

1 large potato, diced

1 Tbsp butter or ghee

1/2 cup chickpeas, drained

2-3 tsp chaat masala

a squeeze of lime juice (optional)

YOGURT:

1/2 cup plain yogurt

1 tsp chaat masala

1 small garlic clove, finely grated (optional)

EVERYTHING ELSE:

1/2 cup Sev or Bombay mix

1/4 cup finely chopped purple onion

1 plum tomato, finely chopped (optional)

Fresh cilantro (optional)

Tamarind chutney

Directions:

To make the papdi, cut the flour tortillas into 1x2-inch pieces. Heat about half an inch of oil in a skillet set over medium-high heat and cook the tortilla pieces until deep golden. Transfer with tongs to a paper towel-lined plate as they cook, and shower with salt.

To make the mint-coriander chutney, blend the mint, coriander, jalapeño, lemon juice and a pinch of salt in a blender or food processor until well blended, scraping down the side of the bowl.

Boil the potato in a small saucepan just until tender; drain and toss with butter while it’s still warm. Toss with the chickpeas, chaat masala, and a squeeze of lime, if you like. Sprinkle with salt. Mix the yogurt, chaat masala, garlic and a pinch of salt.

To assemble, spread the papdi out on a platter or individual plates and pile on the potatoes and chickpeas, sev or Bombay mix, onion, tomato and cilantro, drop over a few small spoonfuls of the mint-coriander chutney and drizzle with the yogurt and tamarind chutney. Serve immediately.

Eton mess

Ingredients:

MERINGUES

¾ cup sugar

1 tsp cornstarch

3 large egg whites

1 tsp vanilla (optional)

FRUIT AND CREAM

2-3 cups chopped rhubarb

2-3 cups fresh or frozen raspberries, strawberries or other berries

½ - ¾ cup sugar, plus extra for the cream

2 cups whipping cream

Directions:

In a small bowl or measuring cup, stir together the sugar and cornstrarch. In a large, clean glass or stainless steel bowl, beat the egg whites until foamy – the mixer should start to leave a trail through them. Gradually add the sugar and cornstarch while you beat the whites until they form stiff, glossy peaks, with the texture of shaving foam. If you like, stir in some vanilla.

Drop the meringue mixture in big spoonfuls (don't work about shaping them nicely – you're going to bash them up anyway) on a parchment or foil-lined baking sheet and bake for an hour, until barely golden, cracked and dry. They should still be marshmallowy in the middle, but if you want them more dry, turn the oven off and leave them inside for a few hours as it cools.

Meanwhile, combine the rhubarb, berries and sugar in a saucepan and cook over medium-high heat until the fruit releases its juices, softens and breaks down to a chunky, saucy consistency. Taste and add more sugar, if you think it needs it, and set aside to cool. Refrigerate until cold – you could prepare the fruit a few days in advance, or at least let the mixture cool enough that it won't melt the cream.

When you're ready to assemble dessert, whip the cream with a spoonful of sugar until it holds soft peaks. In a trifle bowl, on a shallow platter or in individual dishes or glasses, break up and layer chunks of meringue, juicy fruit and whipped cream. Service immediately.

Makes about six servings.