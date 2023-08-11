Disabled teens learn independence through unique summer camp

For the past week, patients from the Glenrose Rehabilitation Hospital have been taking part in a unique summer camp.

“Some of these kids can’t access those traditional mainstream camps, so our camp tries to mirror and mimic the structure and activities of a mainstream camp and still offers evidence-based therapy as well,” said Shannell Corrodas, a recreation therapist.

It’s called Camp Explore for patients between the ages of 14-17 who Corrodas said have varying levels of ability.

“Camp Explore starts with an overview of independence. So we talk about what our goals are for the week, we do a standardized measurement to learn what they want to accomplish.”

This week the teens got to learn how to take public transit, went to a movie at West Edmonton Mall, where they got to learn how to order and pay for their own treats. They also went grocery shopping.

“They want to be able to live independently and cook and clean for themselves,” said Corrodas.

“Our camp kind of builds all those different goals into one week where they can practice that with our support,” she added.

Teen patients at the Glenrose Rehabilitation Hospital take part in Camp Explore on June 25, 2023. (Jessica Robb/CTV News Edmonton)

Friday marked the final day where campers found themselves at NAIT learning how to cook from the creator of Stump Kitchen.

“She’s a really big inspiration to our campers. She’s teaching us how to make some pizzas from scratch. We’re making the dough, we’re prepping the ingredients of which we grocery shopped for as well so it’s all coming together in one really tasty way,” Corrodas said.

“We’re doing a limbs-on pizza workshop,” said Alexis Hillyard.

Hillyard was born without a left hand and now through her online show Stump Kitchen makes cooking videos centering around disabled bodies.

“I use my stump as a cooking tool. And I do lots of other content online as well,” she said.

Hillyard said it’s important for everyone to see themselves represented.

“And to realize that you know what, this world has space for me and I can do the stuff that I want to do to live a full and awesome life. And so I think the more representation the better,” she said.

One of the campers is Kendall Wolbeck. She wasn’t breathing when she was born which resulted in cerebral palsy.

“They told us when she was born that we wouldn’t be bringing her home so the fact that she’s here and she’s walking and she’s talking,”said her mom Karen Wolbeck. “She's annoying and she’s a typical 14-year-old girl, she’s doing great,” she added with a laugh.

It’s Kendall’s first time at the camp and chance to learn some valuable life skills in a safe environment.

“She likes it. She’s happy. She’s met some great people” Wolbeck said.

The kids weren’t the only ones having fun.

“Lots of mess, lots of smiles, I love it,” said Hillyard.

She said it was a blast teaching the teens there’s a lot of things they can do to be independent in ways that work for them and their bodies.

“This is a great way to just open up the possibilities that we might not have had a chance to before and everyone deserves that,” Hillyard said.

“It’s just a mixture of feeling safe enough to ask for what you need and to be confident enough to do what you can on your own. It’s a good balance,” she added.

