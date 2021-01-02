EDMONTON -- Police are looking for help from the public to find a 30-year-old woman who hasn’t been seen since Christmas Eve. Her disappearance is being considered suspicious.

Billie Wynell Johnson was last seen in the area of 113 Street and 107 Avenue on the evening of Dec. 24. She was reported missing on Dec. 28.

She is described as 5’7” tall, weighing 140 pounds. She has dark hair and tattoos, including a flower on her left clavicle and “Gianna” on her forearm.

She was last seen wearing tan hiking boots, black pants, a grey or blue FILA sweater and carrying a black Adidas tote back with white writing.

Police say her disappearance is out of character.

Anyone with surveillance or dashcam video from the area on the evening of Dec. 24 or information about her whereabouts is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.