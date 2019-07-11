Police say they are treating the disappearance of an Edmonton woman as suspicious.

Shalene Lucille Pelletier hasn’t been seen since July 6 in the area of Groat Road and 111 Avenue. She was last heard from on July 7, and reported missing on July 9.

Family and police are concerned because the disappearance is out of character.

Pelletier was last seen wearing a red jacket and black baseball cap and glasses (as seen in the photo).

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.