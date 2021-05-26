EDMONTON -- Edmonton Oilers general manager Ken Holland says while he's disappointed in his team's early playoff exit, there are positives to draw looking ahead to next season.

"Very disappointed that we weren't able to go longer," he told reporters on Wednesday.

"We had great expectations based on our regular season, but I'm also feeling that we made very good strides this season and things we can build upon going forward."

The Oilers were swept out of the first round of the NHL playoffs with a Game 4 triple-overtime loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Monday night.

"I was proud of our guys. There was a lot of positive steps this year."

Holland said the setback reminded him of similar defeats he experienced as general manager of the Detroit Red Wings before that team broke through to win back-to-back Stanley Cups in 1997 and 1998.

"I reflect back on my time in Detroit and before we won our first Stanley Cup and how many massive disappointments we had before we were finally able to get it done," he said.

"Our guys gave everything they had in this series."

Holland said the team has started its off-season player evaluations but added he was looking to give the roster a few tweaks rather than a major overhaul.

"Our aspirations are to compete for the Stanley Cup. We have some wonderful players who are just coming into the prime of their careers," he said.

"You need people that are on your roster to take a little bit of a step, whether it's younger players or older players, part of our growth has to be internally."

Holland also said the team would be looking to retain pending free agent goaltender Mike Smith.

He told fans that while the team couldn't match its expectations, there were reasons for optimism despite the quick post-season exit.

"The pain that Oilers fans feel today ... means that our team was competitive, [and] we played at a high level."

"We played the type of hockey that I believe you need to play to be successful in the playoffs. We weren't successful this year. It was a very close series."