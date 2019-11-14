Residents of Stony Plain who were impacted by summer flooding can now apply for financial help from the provincial government.

The Disaster Recovery Program can help pay for uninsurable losses and damages.

Around 100 millimetres of rain fell between July 6 and 23. Residents reported flooded basements and raw sewage, and many homes flooded more than once.

The municipality applied to be part of the provincial program and it was approved. Now residents can apply for the financial assistance.

Applications can be submitted online until Jan. 30, 2020. For people needing help with the process, there will be an on-site registration and application station in the Spruce Grove Hall of Heritage Park from Dec. 3 to 5.

The Town of Stony Plain has plans to mitigate future flooding, including oversizing pipes and twinning culverts. The town is also looking downstream for a place to hold excess water.