EDMONTON -- Representatives for a disbarred Edmonton lawyer sentenced to one year in jail for contempt of court will be seeking a stay from an Alberta Court of Appeal justice on Wednesday morning.

Shawn Beaver was disbarred in February of 2017 after the Law Society of Alberta found he had stolen from his clients’ trust accounts.

He subsequently recruited a junior lawyer to act as a false front to his continued unlicensed practice, according to a Feb. 22 Court of Queen’s Bench ruling.

The ruling from Associate Chief Justice John Rooke found Beaver’s actions warranted a jail sentence.

“His actions speak of defiance, louder than his words,” Rooke wrote, noting Beaver’s “blatant and willful contempt.”

“His activities were also inherently illegal because Mr. Beaver was no longer a lawyer, and was practicing law.”

Beaver told CTV News he regrets his actions and that he planned to appeal.

"Despite what the Court has recently ruled, I have the greatest respect for the legal system which I have served and taught in for the majority of my career," he wrote.

"I am fully prepared to face the imposed consequences of my actions."

Beaver's stay application will be heard by a single Court of Appeal justice. His appeal, once filed, will be heard at a later date.

At sentencing, his lawyer argued for a suspended sentence and fine.

Beaver was ordered to report to the Edmonton Remand Centre to begin his sentence within three days of the judge's Feb. 22 ruling.