EDMONTON -- A disbarred Edmonton lawyer initially sentenced to one year in jail for contempt of court has partly won one of two appeals and will now serve 80 days in jail and perform 200 hours of community service.

Shawn Beaver was disbarred in February of 2017 after the law society found he had stolen from his clients’ trust accounts.

He subsequently recruited a junior lawyer to act as a false front to his continued unlicenced practice, according to a Feb. 22 Court of Queen’s Bench ruling.

He filed two distinct appeals, first of the the contempt of court judgment against him, and second, of the the subsequent one-year jail sentence.

A three-justice Court of Appeal panel upheld the contempt of court conviction but allowed Beaver's second appeal, and reduced his sentence.

"It is too great a 'jump' to impose a first-time incarceration of one year," the ruling reads.

"We conclude that this term of incarceration is out of the range that should be considered reasonable and proper."

Beaver is now sentenced to 90 days in jail to be served intermittently on weekends between 7 p.m. on Fridays and 7 a.m. on Mondays, beginning on May 14.

He is also on probation for nine months and must perform 200 hours of community service. He also received 10 days credit off his sentence for time already served, leaving 80 days to be served.

The panel ruled that the initial sentence didn't account for a number of mitigating factors around Beaver's personal circumstances, character and effect of imprisonment on his family.

"It is an error to wholly reject, as opposed to properly weigh, those factors advanced by Mr Beaver."

Beaver told CTV News he's "obviously pleased" that the court reduced his sentence "and reflected that there was some redeeming quality in me as a person, a father and as a contributing member of society."

He says he's willing to take on the community service but had hoped the matter would be dismissed entirely and now plans to take his case to the Supreme Court of Canada.

"Ultimately, I am highly educated in the law, and should not be prevented in earning a living with my education, at least in some form. No one should."

CONTEMPT OF COURT

The Feb. 22 ruling from Associate Chief Justice John Rooke convicting Beaver found his actions warranted a jail sentence.

“His actions speak of defiance, louder than his words,” Rooke wrote, noting Beaver’s “blatant and willful contempt.”

“His activities were also inherently illegal because Mr. Beaver was no longer a lawyer, and was practising law.”