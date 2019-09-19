Liberal candidate for Edmonton Mill Woods Amarjeet Sohi says the images that show Justin Trudeau in blackface and brownface are indefensible.

Sohi, who is also a part of Trudeau's cabinet, issued a statement on Twitter moments after the prime minister apologized for a second time.

Please see my statement on the images of the Prime Minister that have surfaced over the last 24 hours:#yeg #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/kwTtI0pqZW — Amarjeet Sohi (@SohiAmarjeet) September 19, 2019

Sohi said he was "very disheartened and disappointed to see these images," and that he has shared his feelings with Trudeau.

"These images are very awful and disappointing but they do not reflect who he is today.

"I thought his apology was very sincere and heartfelt."

'It was a dumb thing to do'

On Wednesday, Time Magazine released an image of Trudeau wearing brownface to a school dinner in Vancouver where he taught at the time. The dinner had an "Arabian Nights" theme and Trudeau has confirmed he was dressed as Aladdin.

"I shouldn't have done that. I should have known better but I didn't and I'm really sorry," Trudeau said in Halifax after TIME release the image. "It was a dumb thing to do. I'm disappointed in myself. I'm pissed off at myself for having done it. I wish I hadn't done it, but I did it and I apologize for it."

On Wednesday night, CTV News confirmed an image of Trudeau wearing blackface in high school in Montreal, and on Thursday morning, Global News posted video of Trudeau wearing blackface during the early 1990s.

Conservative leader Andrew Scheer confirmed his campaign leaked the video to "a responsible news outlet."

Trudeau says the three separate instances of him wearing blackface and brownface "absolutely unacceptable" and "really embarrassing."

"The fact is, I didn't understand how hurtful this is to people who live with discrimination every single day," Trudeau said in Winnipeg on Thursday afternoon.

"What I did… hurt people who shouldn’t have to face intolerance and discrimination because of their identity, this is something that I deeply, deeply regret."

Trudeau also said he "had not remembered" the images and videos that have come out.

With files from CTVNews.ca