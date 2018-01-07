Edmonton police responded to a shots fired call between two vehicles across the street from Southgate Centre on Saturday afternoon.

Police believe the occupants in a black Ford Escape discharged a firearm at a tan-coloured Suzuki Vitara after a dispute at approximately 4:30 p.m. Both vehicles fled after the shots were fired.

EPS have suspects in custody and are conducting interviews.

No injuries were reported, police said, and the incident does not appear to be random.